INX Limited, a cryptocurrency exchange that went public on Ethereum last month, has agreed to buy U.S. broker-dealer Openfinance Securities, the company announced in a press release Tuesday.
- INX will also acquire Chicago-based Openfinance’s alternative trading system, digital asset listings, client base and licenses.
- INX aims to bolster its status as a provider of novel trading and capital-raising instruments through the acquisition.
- The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
