Reginald Fowler, the ex-Minnesota Vikings owner accused by U.S. prosecutors of running a cryptocurrency “shadow bank,” stashed funds over a global network of bank accounts, according to a filing today. Prosecutors say the funds are subject to forfeiture.
- A Thursday filing New York Federal District Court lists 56 bank accounts at Citibank, Bank of America, Caixa Bank, HSBC, Bank of the Philippine Islands, Deutsche Bank and others, together holding an unknown amount of Fowler's and associated companies' funds.
- Prosecutors have previously alleged those bank accounts to be the linchpin in a real estate investments scheme Fowler orchestrated as a front for under-the-table crypto exchange dealings.
- Fowler's legal travails are of acute interest in the crypto community given his company's apparent ties to $850 million in crypto gone missing from the Bitfinex exchange.
- Crypto Capital, the "shadow bank" Fowler is accused of running, held those funds in now-seized bank accounts, according to lawyers from Bitfinex.
- The filing was first reported by Decrypt.
