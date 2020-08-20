Whether fighting for reduced taxes for staking or regulatory sandboxes for tokens, these politicians break the mold when it comes to digital assets.

This episode is sponsored by Crypto.com, Bitstamp and Nexo.io.

Today on the Brief:

Markets react to FOMC notes

Taiwan blocks China streaming services

Initial jobless claims back on the rise

Our main discussion is a look at the politicians on both sides of the aisle who are pro-digital currencies and, especially, pro-bitcoin. Featuring:

Rep. Thomas Massie

Governor Jared Polis

Andrew Yang

Rep. Ted Budd

Rep. Trey Hollingsworth

Rep. Darren Soto

Rep. Stacey Plaskett

Rep. Tom Emmer

Senate Candidate Cynthia Lummis

Rep. Warren Davidson

Rep. Patrick McHenry