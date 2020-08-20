Whether fighting for reduced taxes for staking or regulatory sandboxes for tokens, these politicians break the mold when it comes to digital assets.
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.
This episode is sponsored by Crypto.com, Bitstamp and Nexo.io.
Today on the Brief:
- Markets react to FOMC notes
- Taiwan blocks China streaming services
- Initial jobless claims back on the rise
Our main discussion is a look at the politicians on both sides of the aisle who are pro-digital currencies and, especially, pro-bitcoin. Featuring:
- Rep. Thomas Massie
- Governor Jared Polis
- Andrew Yang
- Rep. Ted Budd
- Rep. Trey Hollingsworth
- Rep. Darren Soto
- Rep. Stacey Plaskett
- Rep. Tom Emmer
- Senate Candidate Cynthia Lummis
- Rep. Warren Davidson
- Rep. Patrick McHenry
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.