Zurich-based private bank NPB Neue Privat Bank AG (NPB) is bringing digital asset banking services to clients though a partnership with InCore Bank AG.
- According to the announcement Tuesday, NPB’s customers will be able to trade "major" cryptocurrencies with access to Switzerland-based asset custody.
- "Digital assets increasingly represent a supplement to traditional asset classes and we are seeing strong demand from both private and institutional clients,” said Markus Ruffner, co-founder and CEO of NPB.
- The boutique bank's offering comes via an integration with InCore Bank's digital asset layer, which provides an interface between the Finnova banking system and the digital assets space.
