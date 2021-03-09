Zurich-based private bank NPB Neue Privat Bank AG (NPB) is bringing digital asset banking services to clients though a partnership with InCore Bank AG.

  • According to the announcement Tuesday, NPB’s customers will be able to trade "major" cryptocurrencies with access to Switzerland-based asset custody.
  • "Digital assets increasingly represent a supplement to traditional asset classes and we are seeing strong demand from both private and institutional clients,” said Markus Ruffner, co-founder and CEO of NPB.
  • The boutique bank's offering comes via an integration with InCore Bank's digital asset layer, which provides an interface between the Finnova banking system and the digital assets space.

Read more: Switzerland’s ‘Crypto Valley’ Has Started Accepting Bitcoin, Ether for Tax Payments

Read more about...

BanksSwitzerlandCoinFlash
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.