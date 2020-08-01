From the size of a second round of stimulus to COVID-19 litigation to reshoring, last week previewed some key issues for the months to come.

On this week’s edition of The Breakdown Weekly Recap, NLW argues the big story of the week was actually a set of smaller stories that preview the faultlines and economic debates likely to absorb us in the coming months.

These include:

The Federal Reserve signaling that fiscal stimulus needs to do more

The beginning of the battles on fiscal stimulus

The introduction of the “not safe to vote” narrative

The Big Tech vs. The World fight

The beginning of coronavirus lawsuits

Back to school

Jobless claims getting worse

Kodak and reshoring

This week on The Breakdown: