From the size of a second round of stimulus to COVID-19 litigation to reshoring, last week previewed some key issues for the months to come.

For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.

On this week’s edition of The Breakdown Weekly Recap, NLW argues the big story of the week was actually a set of smaller stories that preview the faultlines and economic debates likely to absorb us in the coming months. 

These include:

  • The Federal Reserve signaling that fiscal stimulus needs to do more
  • The beginning of the battles on fiscal stimulus
  • The introduction of the “not safe to vote” narrative 
  • The Big Tech vs. The World fight 
  • The beginning of coronavirus lawsuits 
  • Back to school
  • Jobless claims getting worse
  • Kodak and reshoring

This week on The Breakdown:

Monday | SPACs 101: A Bubble, the Future or Both?

Tuesday | How Real Is Bitcoin’s Rally? 8 Interpretations of Bitcoin’s Massive Surge

Wednesday | How DeFi Could Disrupt Traditional Finance, Feat. Sergey Nazarov

Thursday | The Bond Market Is the Truth Teller No One Heeds, Feat. George Goncalves

Friday | What a Professional Trader Thinks of the Fed, Robinhood and Real Estate, Feat. Tony Greer

