From the size of a second round of stimulus to COVID-19 litigation to reshoring, last week previewed some key issues for the months to come.
On this week’s edition of The Breakdown Weekly Recap, NLW argues the big story of the week was actually a set of smaller stories that preview the faultlines and economic debates likely to absorb us in the coming months.
These include:
- The Federal Reserve signaling that fiscal stimulus needs to do more
- The beginning of the battles on fiscal stimulus
- The introduction of the “not safe to vote” narrative
- The Big Tech vs. The World fight
- The beginning of coronavirus lawsuits
- Back to school
- Jobless claims getting worse
- Kodak and reshoring
This week on The Breakdown:
