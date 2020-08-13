The prominent podcaster and bitcoin advocate joins The Breakdown to explain why we’re seeing a phase shift in the corporate and institutional relationship with BTC.

The Investor’s Podcast Network cofounder Preston Pysh last recorded with The Breakdown on Black Thursday in March. As NLW and Pysh discussed the potential of future currency crises, bitcoin smashed all the way below $4,000.

In the five months since, bitcoin has risen 200%. It has attracted the devotion of leading hedge funders such as Paul Tudor Jones II and more recently has become the reserve asset of choice of at least one publicly listed company.

Preston and NLW discuss:

The significance of halving coinciding with central bank printing

The inevitability of negative interest rates

Why it’s the dollar, not the stock market, that is inversely correlated with the price of bitcoin

Why Preston believes in the stock-to-flow model

Who pays the price for inevitable currency debasement

Why we’re dramatically underestimating the precedent set by MicroStrategy’s $250,000,000 cash-for-bitcoin reserve switch

Why MicroStrategy will be worth 10 times what it is today a year from now