One of the great things about reporting on the blockchain/crypto industry is the infinite variety of interesting, smart people doing bold, crazy things. From daring entrepreneurs and builders, to inspired thinkers and communicators, this space has no shortage of colorful characters pushing the envelope.

It’s in this spirit that we present this year’s Most Influential, a selection of people who did exceptional things in 2019. Whether it was Caitlin Long establishing Wyoming as the “blockchain state,” or Rune Christensen corralling MakerDAO, or David Marcus launching Libra, these people made an impact and shaped the conversation, for better or for worse.

The selection (click here) was made in a three-step process. First, CoinDesk staff drew up a long-list. Then, we asked readers to vote for their favorites in a survey. Then, based on all opinions, CoinDesk made a final choice.

Note: People are chosen for having exemplary years, perhaps the most significant year of their careers. This is not an all-time influencer list. Some well-known OGs were not included, even though they are obviously important (before the #xrparmy starts asking about Brad Garlinghouse).

For instance, Jack Dorsey made the cut this year not only for championing bitcoin in Silicon Valley, but funding a development team to work on its core protocol. Gerald Cotten, of Quadriga infamy, helped us learn (again) the truth of the old adage: “not your keys, not your coins.”

Whatever your views of this selection, we hope you enjoy the discussion it is likely to spark. Debate, bicker, ponder, but most of all tag #mostinfluential2019 on Twitter. Happy Holidays.