3 of the Most Influential Brands in Web3

Bitcoin
$27,735.84-0.89%
Ethereum
$1,896.90-0.29%
Binance Coin
$311.81-0.79%
XRP
$0.50029757+4.00%
Cardano
$0.37979500-0.24%
Dogecoin
$0.07253391-0.88%
Polygon
$0.90499344-2.66%
Solana
$20.75+0.16%
Tron
$0.07619555-1.85%
Polkadot
$5.46-0.41%
Litecoin
$90.96-0.10%
Binance USD
$0.99988183+0.03%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000866-1.36%
Avalanche
$14.46-2.13%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$27,665.79-0.82%
Uniswap
$5.14+0.23%
Chainlink
$6.57-0.42%
Cosmos
$10.78-0.67%
Monero
$153.67-1.56%
Ethereum Classic
$18.28-1.14%
Stellar
$0.08941700+0.54%
Bitcoin Cash
$114.83-0.86%
Internet Computer
$4.89-0.82%
Filecoin
$4.62-1.06%
Lido DAO
$2.22+5.90%
Aptos
$8.45+0.49%
Hedera
$0.05239174-0.65%
Quant
$110.59+3.56%
Arbitrum
$1.23-1.54%
Crypto.com
$0.06060686-0.52%
VeChain
$0.02050551+0.35%
NEAR Protocol
$1.62-1.47%
ApeCoin
$3.20-2.14%
The Graph
$0.12657179+3.08%
Algorand
$0.15176224+0.13%
The Sandbox
$0.55230080+1.38%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99660363+0.12%
EOS
$0.89628600-0.29%
Aave
$66.89-1.46%
Elrond
$36.92+0.92%
Fantom
$0.32520686-5.02%
Theta
$0.87209109+0.40%
Tezos
$0.93523700-0.41%
Decentraland
$0.47662816-0.74%
Stacks
$0.62291082-1.37%
Axie Infinity
$7.09-0.36%
Synthetix
$2.44-0.04%
Flow
$0.74910458-1.59%
Immutable X
$0.76341224+0.03%
NEO
$10.68-4.18%
Gala
$0.02986072-2.56%
Curve DAO Token
$0.85448957+0.13%
Bitcoin SV
$34.13+3.41%
Kava.io
$1.12-1.93%
IOTA
$0.21820464+7.89%
Injective Protocol
$7.44+5.58%
Maker
$638.13-1.42%
BitTorrent
$0.00000060+0.02%
Chiliz
$0.10036855-1.78%
PAX Gold
$1,952.42-0.46%
Mina
$0.56438960-1.86%
Optimism
$1.51-7.22%
Luna Classic
$0.00008605-1.91%
eCash
$0.00002530-0.26%
Dash
$43.03-0.55%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.09-0.25%
Flare
$0.02457990-4.73%
Woo Network
$0.23036375+1.95%
Zilliqa
$0.02351062-0.29%
Nexo
$0.67987262+0.53%
Mask Network
$4.62-2.18%
Loopring
$0.29167661-0.66%
THORChain
$1.16-0.30%
Convex Finance
$4.47-2.92%
PancakeSwap
$1.72-1.27%
Enjin
$0.33269650-2.03%
Basic Attention Token
$0.22059000-1.75%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.000000000.47%
FLOKI
$0.00003287-1.17%
dYdX
$2.02-2.77%
NEM
$0.03310468+0.94%
Zcash
$33.71-0.15%
Holo
$0.00160261-0.99%
Qtum
$2.71-2.42%
Ethereum Name Service
$10.54-0.89%
Fetch.ai
$0.25948051-0.59%
Oasis Network
$0.05232356-0.61%
Celo
$0.52010368-1.32%
Illuvium
$48.78-0.39%
Ravencoin
$0.02131696-2.02%
Compound
$36.67+1.38%
Audius
$0.23917293-2.51%
Decred
$16.58-0.69%
BLUR
$0.51084138-2.15%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.86117919-1.15%
ICON
$0.24772094+0.02%
Kusama
$26.10+0.54%
Stepn
$0.26587718-0.89%
SXP
$0.40058843-0.68%
JasmyCoin
$0.00466335-1.05%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.63-0.39%
Yearn Finance
$6,675.41-0.32%
EthereumPoW
$2.03-0.62%
Ankr
$0.02643285+0.48%
IoTeX
$0.02260343-1.53%
Helium
$1.41-0.94%
Harmony
$0.01552912-0.77%
0x
$0.22506776-0.18%
Braintrust
$0.76408040-0.18%
Moonbeam
$0.28526010-0.00%
Band Protocol
$1.45-0.54%
Wax
$0.05461676-1.22%
Waves
$1.76-1.00%
Sushiswap
$0.87829930+0.86%
Siacoin
$0.00326138-0.46%
Gains Network
$5.07-0.72%
SafePal
$0.40862907-1.26%
Skale
$0.03284745-0.06%
Joe
$0.42922900+8.46%
Amp
$0.00259169-1.62%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02915764+0.81%
UMA Protocol
$2.01-1.13%
Aragon
$3.56-0.11%
Livepeer
$5.04-0.07%
Polymath Network
$0.15570000-4.13%
Stargate Finance
$0.69568507+1.54%
SPACE ID
$0.48624848-2.68%
TerraUSD
$0.01411732-0.92%
Cartesi
$0.17942976+2.43%
DigiByte
$0.00783010-0.83%
Synapse
$0.64137626+2.45%
Nervos Network
$0.00362913+2.85%
Lisk
$0.83147267-0.53%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000021+0.35%
iExec RLC
$1.57+0.12%
Ribbon Finance
$0.15813897-0.41%
OMG Network
$0.79271994+0.43%
Kyber Network
$0.62821960-0.14%
MetisDAO
$22.42+2.45%
Nano
$0.71564390-0.92%
Secret
$0.44646808-2.37%
Celsius
$0.22126849-0.84%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00221851-0.34%
Numeraire
$14.70-4.16%
Syscoin
$0.12698386+1.96%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.64-1.50%
MOBOX
$0.44106925-2.41%
Dent
$0.00087037-1.63%
COTI
$0.06902397-0.29%
Chromia
$0.14487022-2.49%
Steem
$0.18643404-0.99%
NKN
$0.11936721-3.43%
Ren
$0.07493711-0.14%
WINkLink
$0.00007400-0.84%
Civic
$0.08645903-0.73%
Keep Network
$0.12568629-0.29%
NuCypher
$0.05298713+0.00%
Spell Token
$0.00057852-0.51%
Index Chain
$0.08929746+14.29%
Bifrost
$0.05103713-5.61%
Request
$0.08421699-0.89%
Bancor
$0.41195448-0.98%
CEEK VR
$0.07054248-2.02%
SuperRare
$0.09447985+0.34%
WazirX
$0.12127290+0.12%
Sun Token
$0.00582361-0.70%
Augur
$6.55+0.62%
Reef
$0.00224565+0.72%
XYO Network
$0.00399933-3.20%
RACA
$0.00014727-1.97%
Stormx
$0.00436527-0.25%
LooksRare
$0.08686640-0.73%
Moonriver
$6.53+0.01%
Storj
$0.30138131+0.23%
Voyager Token
$0.14137333-2.83%
Saitama
$0.00090919+0.03%
Raydium
$0.19464522-2.25%
Orchid
$0.06704293+0.06%
GAS
$2.84-2.27%
Yield Guild Games
$0.19508605+1.34%
Kishu Inu
$0.000000008.20%
Polkastarter
$0.34831908-0.38%
Adventure Gold
$0.44758403+3.32%
Verge
$0.00201735+1.08%
Alpaca Finance
$0.20033130-1.96%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.15676093-0.55%
CLV
$0.04653770-2.91%
Quickswap
$58.51-0.12%
Serum
$0.07227564-2.85%
Enzyme
$18.52-0.36%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.82-1.53%
Blue Zelle
$0.06383483-0.69%
Star Atlas
$0.00197217-2.65%
district0x
$0.02840000+0.35%
Stafi
$0.36203749+3.50%
Harvest Finance
$27.93-0.13%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00443468-6.71%
Rarible
$1.28-6.49%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01486555-0.18%
Tokemak
$0.75820549-2.48%
Quantstamp
$0.01280837-5.60%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03653106-4.69%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.00-2.37%
Pepe
$0.00000137-5.53%
Tether
$1.00+0.04%
USD Coin
$0.99989345+0.04%
Dai
$1.00+0.07%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
CDCROP: Web3 world wide web based on blockchain incorporating decentralization and token based economics (Getty Images)

Web3 world wide web based on blockchain incorporating decentralization and token based economics

Consensus 2023 Logo
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28.
Secure Your Seat

3 of the Most Influential Brands in Web3

AccessTimeIconMay 29, 2023

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.