Powerbridge Technologies has arranged the purchase of 5,600 bitcoin and ether mining machines for an undisclosed amount.
- The Zhuhai, China-based company entered into a purchase agreement with Cryptodigital Holdings for the acquisition of the miners, which include Antminer S19 Pro and Antminer S19 models, Powerbridge announced Wednesday.
- Delivery is scheduled to commence in October for the 2,000 BTC mining machines and 3,600 ETH miners, representing expected hash rates of 200 PH/s and 1,700 GH/s respectively.
- The agreement follows Powerbridge's announcement earlier this month that it's expanding into crypto mining from its core business providing software-as-a-service products and blockchain applications.
- Powerbridge plans to build a global network for clean-energy-based bitcoin and ether mining.
