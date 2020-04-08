Power Ledger is moving into the French power market with a new partnership that enables the tracking and certification of green energy supplies on the blockchain.

On April 1, the Australia-based blockchain startup announced a deal with French green energy retailer ekWateur that will enable French households to have greater control of, and customize, their energy mix for the first time.

Utilizing a new blockchain-powered project known as Vision and leveraging Power Ledger's own Ethereum-based ERC-20 POWR tokens, users will be able to track and certify where the energy that powers their homes is coming from.

"This ... marks a world-first in energy trading, with customers able to select their energy mix, knowing it’s certified via an immutable blockchain platform,” said Power Ledger executive chairman Dr Jemma Green in a company blog announcement.

"Whether consumers want to source energy from their neighbour’s solar rooftop panels or a wind farm in Bordeaux, our platform gives consumers choice and control over their energy source,” Green added.

Also planned for a second stage of the project is the ability for users to buy and sell excess renewable energy through peer-to-peer trading.

The planned rollout will support the certification and verification of 100 percent of renewable electricity in an effort to capture changing global trends for energy supply. The news comes at a time when green energy endeavors are being explored in earnest throughout Europe.

EkWateur, which sells electricity from a mix of wind, solar and hydroelectricity projects and currently serves more than 220,000 customers across France, will provide users access to the blockchain-powered project which is planned to go live by the end of 2020.