Verge, a small cryptocurrency serving as a payments option on Pornhub, suffered a massive 560,000-block reorganization Monday, according to researchers at Coin Metrics. Verge’s Twitter account seemed to acknowledge the attack late Monday.
- In "likely the deepest reorg that has ever taken place in a 'top 100' cryptocurrency," the past 200 days of Verge transaction history "just vanished," wrote Coin Metrics network data analyst Lucas Nuzzi.
- Verge's official Twitter account said the "dev team has released a fix" and everything should be "business as usual" in "13 hours."
- The cryptocurrency previously known as DogecoinDark is no stranger to network attacks. The network suffered similar but less severe exploits in April 2018 and May 2018.
- After Monday's reorganization, Verge now stands tied with Ethereum Classic for the number of network exploits. Ethereum Classic suffered three consecutive 51% attacks inside of a month in August 2020.
- Verge markets seemed mostly unaffected by the news, trading mostly in tandem with other cryptocurrencies that dipped early Monday and before recovering.
- The market's reaction may be due to the fact that no one noticed, since Verge reported barely $50 million in 24-hour trading volume across all markets, according to CoinGecko.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.