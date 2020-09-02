Pornhub, the popular adult entertainment site, has added two popular cryptocurrencies as payment options.
- In a tweet Wednesday, the company announced that it's now accepting bitcoin (BTC) and litecoin (LTC) in payment for its Pornhub Premium offering.
- The company has been accepting the verge (XVG) cryptocurrency for user payments since 2018.
- It has since started allowing its entertainers to be paid in tether (USDT), a stablecoin linked to the U.S. dollar.
- Pornhub has previously announced it would accept both tron (TRX) and horizen (ZEN) for content, too, though its web page currently lists only verge.
- Pornhub has had issues with traditional funding methods in the past, when PayPal suddenly blocked payments to the site without explanation.
- Corey Price, vice president of Pornhub, said at the time the site would look at more cryptocurrency options going forward.
