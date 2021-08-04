Decentralized finance (DeFi) market maker Popsicle Finance was hacked in a cyberattack that drained $20.7 million from one of its liquidity pools.
- The exploit affected Popsicle's Sorbetto Fragola (UniswapV3 Optimizer) pool, according to an announcement Wednesday.
- Popsicle's other contracts weren't affected.
- The hacker made off with $20.7 million in various crypto, including a combined $10 million in USDC and tether.
