Anthony Pompliano, the popular crypto evangelist and partner at Morgan Creek Digital, is launching a blockchain-focused jobs board, with backing from Gemini, Coinbase and BlockFi.

Announced Wednesday, PompCryptoJobs went live with over 100 open crypto positions advertised by its three launch partners.

Pompliano – known simply as “Pomp” in the crypto world – is planning to leverage his large audience to bring companies and job candidates together in a talent marketplace. (Back in August 2020, Pompliano’s Morgan Creek Digital led a $50 million investment round in crypto lender BlockFi.)

“I think that there is an obvious need in the market right now,” Pomp said in an interview. “You’ve got millions of Americans and people around the world that are out of work, and millions more who want to transition from their existing job. Meanwhile, cryptocurrency companies are growing and hiring very fast, but there’s no single place where the job candidates and the employers can meet each other.”

The crypto industry, composed of armies of machine coders and social media scrum-halfs, does indeed seem to be booming. This month, Digital Currency Group (the owner of CoinDesk and four other firms in the space) posted over 60 new job vacancies.

The revenue model for the new crypto jobs portal involves paying a monthly fee to list positions, Pomp explained.