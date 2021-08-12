Non-fungible token (NFT) trading cards and memorabilia seem to have cropped up in every major sport, from football to soccer to basketball. Cricket aficionados rejoice: Your time has finally come.

Rario, an officially licensed cricket NFT platform that will allow fans to collect and trade iconic moments from cricket history, announced its launch on Thursday. The platform will be integrated with Polygon, a layer 2 Ethereum scaling solution.

Rario is the first project to be launched with support from Polygon Studios, Polygon’s new NFT and gaming hub.

The platform is already partnered with cricket leagues around the world, including the Lanka Premier League and the Caribbean Premier League, as well as cricket stars like former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan and South African cricketer Faf Du Plesis. One could think of Rario as trying to become what Sorare is for international soccer.

Sports NFT platforms are booming, with Dapper Labs’ NBA Top Shot doing over $700 million in sales in less than a year of operations. Cricket’s international popularity and 2.5 billion-strong audience makes it a ripe market for NFTs.