Polygon is spending $10,000 to gin up excitement on esports platform Community Gaming.

The partnership will kick off with a Polygon-sponsored summer tournament series. Players of SkyWeaver, a free-to-play non-fungible token (NFT) trading card game by Horizon Blockchain Games, will compete for $2,500 in MATIC tokens. The tournament will be the first in a series, according to Polygon’s chief marketing officer, Min Kim.

Polygon’s popularity is booming amid rising demand for Ethereum scaling solutions. The protocol has kept up the momentum with a series of partnerships with various developers and DeFi projects. But Polygon’s partnership with Community Gaming indicates the protocol’s desire to begin attracting a less crypto-native user base.

“By integrating with Community Gaming we continue to bridge the gap between decentralized technologies and the competitive gaming community with fast and cheap payments combined with secure and trustless on-chain transactions,” Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal said in a statement.