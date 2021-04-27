The price of scaling solution Polygon Network’s native token, MATIC, rose for a third straight day, reaching a record high above 60 cents.
- Messari data shows the MATIC price 13% higher on the day near $0.62, having crossed above the previous peak price of $0.5415 on Monday.
- The cryptocurrency has chalked up a 35-fold rise on a year-to-date basis, and the Polygon price has gained 50% this week.
- The price rally has pushed MATIC's market capitalization above $3.04 billion.
- Network overload and high transaction costs on Ethereum's blockchain have increased demand for layer 2 scaling projects like Polygon facilitating faster and cheaper transactions using sidechains running alongside Ethereum's main chain.
- Chart analysts foresee a stronger rally in the coming days for the Polygon price as the latest move above $0.60 has confirmed a channel breakout on the daily chart, opening the doors for a continuation of the broader bull run from December lows near $0.0142.
