Polygon has launched Polygon Studios, focused on helping to advance blockchain gaming and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
- The Ethereum-scaling project said Monday the new unit will "bridge the gap between Web 2 and Web 3 gaming."
- The division will look to attract big brands and franchises looking to launch games and NFTs.
- Polygon says it already has more than 100,000 gamers and over 500 decentralized apps, including gaming projects such as Aavegotichi, Decentraland and Skyweaver, and NFT marketplace OpenSea.
- Polygon Gaming Studio aims to help developers create blockchain-enabled gaming, while Polygon NFT Studio will aid the development of custom NFT models and marketplaces.
- Polygon has attained a great deal of popularity among developers seeking to escape the high transaction fees on the Ethereum mainnet and in May attracted an undisclosed investment from billionaire investor Mark Cuban.
