Investors Lost Record High $5.6B to Crypto Scams in 2023, FBI Says

Investment fraud schemes typically promise their victims the opportunity to make large returns with minimal risk, and have been on the rise in recent years. Last year, the most prominent type of crypto-related investment fraud was what the FBI described as “confidence-enabled” schemes. Sometimes called “pig butchering,” this type of investment fraud takes place over long periods of time as scammers form relationships with their victims, usually over messaging apps, before encouraging them to invest huge amounts of money in fraudulent cryptocurrency platforms that they are unable to withdraw from.