Five U.S. States Reach Settlement With GS Partners, Investors to Get Full Refunds

Investors were allegedly told that the vouchers, each representing one square inch of the 36-floor tower – described a “glorious skyscraper…inspired by the winds of the desert, and radiates majesty as it shines under the burning sun” – would allow them to make passive income from the leasing of units. When GS Partners failed to reach their goal of $175 million in sales, the value of the vouchers plummeted to nearly zero.