Coinbase Must Face Shareholder Lawsuit Over Regulator Risk Concerns, Judge Rules

In a statement, a Coinbase spokesperson said, "the Court agreed that a significant portion of the plaintiff’s claims should be dismissed. It’s important to note that the remaining pieces are allowed to move forward because of the way this motion to dismiss works: the court draws inferences based on the plaintiff’s allegations rather than the reality of what happened. We remain confident that we are right on the facts and the law, and we look forward to proving the rest of our case. We appreciate the Court’s careful consideration."