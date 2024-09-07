How Might Donald Trump's Crypto Token Fit Into Regulations?

The project will be a key target for attackers. We've already seen this, when X (formerly Twitter) accounts tied to Lara (Eric Trump's wife) and Tiffany Trump (one of Donald Trump's daughters) were hijacked this week to shill random addresses. Eric Trump tweeted that those addresses were a scam, prompting further confusion from people who couldn't tell if this meant that World Liberty Financial itself was not real or just the addresses (to be clear: World Liberty Financial is a real project; those addresses were not part of it).