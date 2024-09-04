VC Giants a16z, Union Square Ventures Get Subpoenaed by New York About Uniswap: Sources

A spokesperson for Uniswap said via email: "Uniswap Labs is a proud 'Made in New York' pioneer of DeFi technology, which offers a path for all of us to better, fairer access to financial services. We don't wish the burden of unnecessary subpoenas on anyone. But we welcome dialogue any time with any government agency or elected official about the future we can build together when we champion responsible DeFi innovation, especially in our home state."