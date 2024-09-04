Nigerian Court Postpones Decision on Gambaryan Bail Application
The next bail hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 9.
- A Nigerian court deferred a decision on a bail application by Tigran Gambaryan, crypto exchange Binance's head of financial compliance.
- Gambaryan's lawyer filed a new application for bail on medical grounds on Monday.
A Nigerian court deferred a decision on a bail application by Binance's head of financial compliance, Tigran Gambaryan, whose health has been worsening since he was jailed earlier this year, a family spokesperson told CoinDesk.
Gambaryan's lawyer filed a new application for bail on medical grounds on Monday. Gambaryan's lawyer told the court that the executive has needed surgery since July 18 and requires urgent assistance that cannot currently be provided, Bloomberg reported.
The executive was seen limping into court on Monday after being denied a wheelchair. While in prison he has developed malaria, pneumonia, tonsillitis and complications from a herniated disc in his back, which left him nearly unable to walk.
