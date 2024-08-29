CEO of South Korean Crypto Firm Haru Invest Stabbed During Trial: Reuters
The executive was taken to hospital; his injuries are not life threatening.
- Haru Invest CEO Hyung-soo ‘Hugo’ Lee was stabbed during his appearance in court during a trial for fraud.
- Lee's injuries are not life threatening and the police have caught the attacker.
The CEO of South Korean crypto yield firm Haru Invest, Hyung-soo ‘Hugo’ Lee, was stabbed while appearing in court during his fraud trial, Reuters reported on Thursday.
Lee, was stabbed in the neck by a man in his 50s at the Seoul Southern District Court on Wednesday, an official at Seoul Yangcheon Police Station said, according to Reuters. Lee was taken to hospital with injuries that were not life threatening. Police have caught the attacker.
In February, three Haru Invest executives were arrested for allegedly stealing 1.1 trillion won ($828 million) worth of crypto from around 16,000 customers, local news outlets reported.
The firm paused withdrawals and deposits last year in June and said there were issues with service partners. It also fired around 100 employees near that time.
