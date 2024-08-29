Cash-to-Crypto Industry Dominated by ATMs Is a Law-Enforcement Concern: TRM Labs

Crypto ATMs were in the spotlight again earlier this month when Germany's financial regulator, BaFin, seized 13 in a raid, confiscating cash amounting to almost 250,000 euros ($280,000). The report said such crackdowns are part of a "broader trend," citing the 2023 examples of the U.K. shutting down 26 bitcoin ATMs and U.S. authorities seizing 18 in Texas and more than 50 Bitcoin of America ATMs in Ohio. The U.K. charged a shopkeeper with operating an illegal crypto ATM for the first time, the BBC reported on Wednesday.