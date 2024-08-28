OpenSea Gets 'Wells Notice' From SEC, Calling NFTs Sold on Platform Securities
"We're shocked the SEC would make such a sweeping move against creators and artists," says CEO of OpenSea
"OpenSea has received a Wells notice from the SEC threatening to sue us because they believe NFTs on our platform are securities," OpenSea's CEO Devin Finzer wrote on social media platform X.
"We're shocked the SEC would make such a sweeping move against creators and artists. But we're ready to stand up and fight," he added.
OpenSea did not respond to CoinDesk's request for comment by press time.
Wells notices are preliminary warnings that inform respondents of the charges the regulator is considering bringing against them. They usually lead to enforcement actions.
Finzer said his company will fight the notice and pledged $5 million to help cover legal fees for any NFT creators and developers that may also get such notice.
"I hope the SEC will come to its senses sooner rather than later, and that they'll listen with an open mind," he added.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.