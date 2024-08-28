Hong Kong Markets Authority Opens Its Tokenization Sandbox and Major Institutions Dive In
HSBC bank completed three proof of concepts in Hong Kong's Ensemble sandbox.
- Hong Kong's Markets Authority opened up its tokenization 'Ensemble sandbox' on Wednesday.
- Major institutions like HSBC and Global Shipping Business Network have already begun testing proof of concepts and HashKey Group plans to join the sandbox.
- The project is meant to future proof the financial system Julia Leung Chief Executive Officer of the Securities and Futures Commission said.
Hong Kong's Markets Authority (HKMA) opened up its tokenization 'Ensemble sandbox' on Wednesday and major institutions like HSBC have already begun testing proof of concepts.
The sandbox is meant to "build the grand architecture for Hong Kong’s tokenization market and connect all essential pieces in order for tokenized transactions to achieve scale and settle at warp speed," Julia Leung Chief Executive Officer of the Securities and Futures Commission said in a speech at the Ensemble sandbox launch ceremony on Wednesday. It is meant to help "future proof" the financial system she added.
HSBC bank completed three proof of concept use cases with HKMA's sandbox, according to an emailed statement.
The tests included a purchase of digital bonds issued on HSBC Orion, a platform by the bank that can settle and record digital bonds. The purchase used tokenized deposits recorded on HSBC’s ledger.
It also tested interbank transfer of tokenized deposits between HSBC and Hang Seng Bank and settlements of electronic bills of lading (eBL) by working with blockchain company Ant Digital Technologies and the Global Shipping Business Network (GSBN).
"The tokenization of the eBL, a critical document underpinning global trade and serving as a means of legally transferring the title of goods, will for the first time pave way to the securitization of global physical shipping flows," GSBN said in an emailed statement.
HashKey Group a digital asset financial services group in Asia also said it will conduct pilots exploring the tokenization and trading of real world assets in a recent press release.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.