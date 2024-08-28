Advocates at Stand With Crypto Seek to Turn Crypto Enthusiasts Into Swing-State Voters

The digital assets industry's top political action committee (PAC), Fairshake, has said it's committing $3 million each to advocate for U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) in the Arizona Senate race and Rep. Elisa Slotkin (D-Mich.) in her Senate race in Michigan. The announcement drew frustration from crypto's Republican supporters, even as Fairshake and its affiliate PACs attracted similar heat from Democrats when it committed $12 million to get Republican crypto fan Bernie Moreno, the opponent of powerful Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), elected in Ohio.