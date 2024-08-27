Jailed Binance Exec's Nigeria Case to Be Heard a Month Early
The trial is set to resume next week after Tigran Gambaryan's defense lawyers requested that the case be heard sooner than the planned date in October.
- Nigeria's money laundering case against Binance and its executives is set to resume on Sept. 2.
- Detained Binance executive Tigran Gambaryan has been stuck in Kuje prison for five months while his health has deteriorated.
Nigeria's money laundering case against crypto exchange Binance, detained executive Tigran Gambaryan and fugitive Nadeem Anjarwalla will resume on Sept. 2, a month earlier than planned, after defense lawyers asked for the trial to be brought forward, Gambaryan's family said.
The hearing had been set for Oct. 11. Gambaryan and Anjarwalla were detained by officials in the country in February. Anjarwalla has since escaped. Binance is also facing a tax-evasion trial in the country.
Gambaryan, the exchange's head of crime compliance, has been held in Kuje prison, which also houses members of the Boko Haram terrorist group, for five months and his health has deteriorated.
"In detention, he has been denied access to appropriate medical care and he is now in so much pain from a herniated disc in his back that he can no longer walk," a statement from the family spokesperson said on Monday. He is not allowed to use a wheelchair.
CoinDesk reached out to Nigeria's Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for comment.
