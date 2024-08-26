SEC’s Case Against Kraken Will Proceed to Trial, California Judge Rules

Kraken is just one of the major crypto exchanges currently caught up in the SEC’s legal dragnet. Similar lawsuits were filed against Binance and Coinbase last year, alleging that both exchanges also violated securities laws by failing to register as brokers, clearinghouses and exchanges with the SEC. Both Coinbase and Binance attempted to get the cases against them thrown out – and both failed, with the judges overseeing each case ruling that the bulk of the cases against them can move forward to trial.