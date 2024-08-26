‘My Living Nightmare’: Detained Binance Exec’s Wife Begs for His Immediate Release

In the harsh conditions of Kuje prison – which also holds members of the Boko Haram terrorist group – Gambaryan’s health has rapidly declined. In May, he collapsed in court due to malaria and in June was seen being pushed into court in a wheelchair. According to his family, complications from a herniated disc in his back has left him in excruciating pain and unable to walk. Gambaryan has also been prevented from accessing his lawyers, his family has said, and prison officials have refused to release his medical records or provide him with adequate health care despite a court order to do so.