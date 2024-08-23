Crypto Friendly RFK Jr. Drops White House Hunt, Will Lend Kennedy Name to Trump

Even as Kennedy is putting his weight behind Trump, the former president this week shifted his attention from the campaign to promote a new family business in crypto : a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform they're calling "The Defiant Ones," though further details remain scant. While Trump had long been a crypto skeptic, he began making millions on the release of branded non-fungible tokens (NFTs) after he lost the White House and has more recently come out as a digital assets booster .