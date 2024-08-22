Crypto Promoter and Failed Politician Michelle Bond Accused of Illegally Taking FTX Cash

Her campaign raised more than $1.5 million, according to Federal Election Commission records, but the vast bulk of that allegedly came from Bond herself . The indictment argues virtually all of it originated as payments from Salame or FTX, which subsequently collapsed in one of the most consequential failures in the industry's history. After some of the allegations emerged of an improper financial connection to FTX, Bond resigned as the CEO of the Association for Digital Asset Markets (ADAM).