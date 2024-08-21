Kamala Harris Signals Interest in Friendlier Stance on Crypto: Bloomberg
The cryptocurrency industry has made no secret of its displeasure with the Biden administration's approach towards regulating digital assets.
Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris will support policy efforts to encourage the growth of the cryptocurrency industry, one of her top campaign officials said Wednesday.
“She’s going to support policies that ensure that emerging technologies and that sort of industry can continue to grow," said Brian Nelson, senior advisor for policy for the Harris campaign, speaking Wednesday during a Bloomberg roundtable at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.
The growing political clout of the crypto industry is among the stories of the 2024 presidential race, with first independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and then the GOP's Donald Trump both promising highly friendly approaches towards regulation should they take office in 2025.
The industry generally has been displeased with what it sees as the highly unfriendly regulatory approach of the Biden administration.
"Obviously, they’ve expressed that one of the things that they need are stable rules, rules of the road," continued Nelson, suggesting a Harris administration will still be interested on putting in place safeguards for an industry that has seen a number of sizable collapses in recent years.
