'Get Him Home': Binance CEO Urges Nigerian Government to Free Detained Exec

Since his arrest, Gambaryan's health has rapidly deteriorated. He is believed to have contracted malaria, which, without receiving proper medical treatment, has led to subsequent infections including double pneumonia and a tonsil infection. According to a spokesperson for his family, Gambaryan has also developed complications from a herniated disc in his back, which has left him in excruciating pain and unable to walk. He has appeared in court in a wheelchair and has collapsed at least once.