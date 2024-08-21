Crypto Airdrops Ban U.S. Users, but Americans Are Claiming Tokens Anyway

To understand if U.S. residents claimed off-limits airdrops, CoinDesk examined transaction records on the Ethereum blockchain. We compiled a list of all Eigen Labs employees . Then, we searched for crypto wallets with Ethereum Name Service (ENS) nicknames that resembled their names. We narrowed the list down to wallets that claimed at least one of the airdrops. Our final list of nearly a dozen wallets includes only those with apparent links to Eigen Labs staff members who claim to live in the U.S.