Controversial Crypto Firm Prometheum to Treat Uniswap and Arbitrum's Tokens as Securities

The company's stance that the SEC is correct puts it at odds with most of its counterparts in the sector. SEC Chair Gary Gensler has more than once referred to the company as a potential example of crypto done correctly. So far, the regulator hasn't openly pushed back on Prometheum's business model, but the firm has only proceeded to date with a "soft launch" in May, though Kaplan wouldn't offer details about what that meant and whether the company is earning revenue.