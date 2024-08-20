Crypto-backed Candidate Ansari Narrowly Wins Arizona Primary By 39 Votes

Another crypto fan is likely to arrive in Congress next year, with Yassamin Ansari winning her Democratic primary race in Arizona by a scant 39 votes , a result confirmed Tuesday after an automatic recount. Ansari, a former vice mayor of Phoenix, will move on to the general election in a district that strongly favors Democrats, so her chances are good to join the growing list of members of Congress who favor friendly regulations for the U.S. digital assets sector.