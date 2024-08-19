Coin Center Wins Right to Sue U.S. Treasury, IRS Again Over Controversial Tax Reporting Rule

On Aug. 9, Circuit Judge Karen Nelson Moore of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit overturned an earlier decision by a U.S. District Court Judge – Judge Karen Caldwell of the Eastern District of Kentucky – to dismiss Coin Center’s lawsuit. Caldwell agreed to dismiss the case on issues of subject matter jurisdiction last July, ruling that her court did not have the authority to decide on the issues brought forth by Coin Center’s case because they were not yet “ripe” – a legal term meaning that a plaintiff has not satisfactorily argued that real harm has occurred, only that it could hypothetically happen in the future.