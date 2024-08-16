NYSE Scrubs Plan to List Bitcoin ETF Options
Other exchanges have also withdrawn their applications, but some have re-filed.
- The NYSE has withdrawn a proposed rule change to trade options based on bitcoin ETFs.
- Other exchanges have also withdrawn similar applications, but have also refiled.
The operator of the New York Stock Exchange has withdrawn its application to list and trade options based on the Bitwise Bitcoin ETF and the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing.
The SEC extended its review period multiple times after publishing the NYSE proposal for public comment in February 2024, eventually initiating formal proceedings in April, but the proposal was withdrawn by the exchange before a final decision was made.
CBOE, where a number of the Bitcoin (BTC) ETFs are traded, also withdrew its application, but has since re-filed with a much more extensive proposal, according to documents spotted by Bloomberg's James Seyffart.
The SEC hasn't provided public comment or feedback on the issue.
In May, the NYSE announced a plan to list index options tracking Bitcoin prices, using the CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index as a benchmark.
