Donald Trump Holds Over $1M in Ether, Also Receives NFT Licensing Fees
Filings show he has over $1 million in Ether.
- Disclosures show Trump has between $1 million-$5 million in Ether, and made over $7 million in an NFT licensing deal.
- Trump recently said he plans to launch another NFT collection.
Donald Trump holds between $1 million -$5 million in Ether (ETH), and has significant income from non-fungible tokens (NFT) licensing fees, according to election disclosures
While the filings list a non-specific amount of Ether, Arkham Intelligence lists the holdings of Trump's wallet at $3.6 million.
Aside from the Ether holdings filings show that Trump made $7.15 million through a licensing agreement with a firm called NFT INT, and the former first lady, Melania Trump, had $330,609 in income from the sales of NFTs.
OpenSea data shows that the Trump Digital Trading Cards have had over 15,808 ETH in trading volume since their debut. In July, Trump said he plans to release another NFT collection.
Despite Trump's earlier endorsement of crypto, the former President didn't mention it during a X space interview with Elon Musk nor did he mention it during a recent press conference where he addressed a variety of other topics related to his campaign.
Recently, the Trump Organization, the holding company for former U.S. President Donald Trump’s business ventures, announced it will unveil a cryptocurrency initiative, CoinDesk reported.
