Trump Organization to Launch a Cryptocurrency Initiative, Eric Trump Says: Report
The son of former President Trump tweeted earlier this month that he had “truly fallen in love with Crypto/DeFi.”
The Trump Organization, the holding company for former U.S. President Donald Trump’s business ventures, will soon unveil its new cryptocurrency initiative, according to a Wednesday report from the New York Post.
Eric Trump, the son of former President Trump and executive vice president of the Trump Organization, teased the coming project in an interview with the Post, but declined to share any specific details, saying only that the "moment everything is final and ready to go" the crypto project will be publicly announced. He hinted that the project could involve "digital real estate," suggesting that people may be able to lend or borrow funds through it.
Earlier this month, Eric Trump took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his newfound enthusiasm for crypto, writing "I have truly fallen in love with Crypto / DeFi. Stay tuned for a big announcement."
"It’s equitable," Trump told the Post. "It’s collateral anyone can get access to and do so instantly. I don’t know if people realize what a shakeup that is for the world of banking and finance."
In the interview, Trump added that he had a "unique perspective" on "how easily people can be kept out of certain markets," saying that the Trump family has "certainly had our fair share of financial discrimination."
"At some point, I think we all want some form of financial independence and a world where we don't have to play by the big bank’s playbook," Trump told the Post. "That day’s coming soon."
Disclosure
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.