Three Arrows Capital Liquidators Now Sue Terraform Labs for $1.3B: Bloomberg
Earlier, in June 2023, the liquidators sought $1.3 billion from the founders of 3AC, Su Zhu and Kyle Davies.
- The liquidators for Three Arrows Capital (3AC) have sued Terraform Labs for $1.3 billion.
- They allege TerraForm induced 3AC to purchase Luna and TerraUSD by manipulating the market for these tokens.
Defunct cryptocurrency hedge fund Three Arrows Capital's (3AC) liquidators have sued Terraform Labs for $1.3 billion, for losses the fund suffered after the 2022 crash, Bloomberg reported on Monday.
In June 2023, the liquidators sought $1.3 billion from the founders of 3AC, Su Zhu and Kyle Davies.
The saga started unfolding in May 2022, when the Terra network saw its algorithmic stablecoin terraUSD (UST) and its companion token, LUNA, suffer a $40 billion collapse despite assurances from co-founder Do Kwon. By July, 3AC filed for bankruptcy stating that Terra's collapse caused irrecoverable losses.
This case alleges that TerraForm induced 3AC to purchase Luna and TerraUSD by manipulating the market for these tokens “in a manner that artificially inflated the price for the assets” before they were wiped-out, the liquidators said in court papers, as per Bloomberg.
Terraform filed for bankruptcy in Delaware, U.S. in January 2024. Do Kwon was found guilty by a Manhattan jury on civil fraud charges brought the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in April 2024.
Do Kwon remains in Montenegro where he has been since his arrest in March 2023 for attempting to use fake travel documents. He awaits a final decision from Montenegro's authorities on where he is to be extradited. Both South Korean and U.S. authorities have been seeking his extradition.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.