Crypto Industry Committing $12M to Dethrone Sen. Brown in Ohio, PAC Says

The crypto industry's PACs are among the biggest by dollar amount in the 2024 elections, rivaling other major U.S. industries and the parties' own inside funding. Fairshake has focused so far on congressional races and steered clear of the presidential contest, and it's carefully divided its support across party lines. The $10 million it spent toward derailing the Senate bid of Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) marked the most it's previously channeled into a single race.