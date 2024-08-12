SEC Files Fraud Charges Against Promoters of NovaTech, Alleged $650M Crypto Pyramid Scheme

The company’s founders, American married couple Cynthia and Eddy Petion, who are now believed to be living in Panama, and promoters – including Martin Zizi, James Corbett, Corrie Sampson, Dapilinu Dunbar, John Garofano and Marsha Hadley, all named defendants in the SEC’s lawsuit – used “religious overtones” when soliciting investors. Cynthia Petion dubbed herself the “Reverend CEO” in NovaTech promotional materials and on her social media profiles, and claimed that God sent her a “vision” of starting the company while she was brushing her teeth.