Gambaryan Family Says Binance Executive Is Being Denied Access to Lawyers, Health Is Deteriorating
Gambaryan was pushed into a Abuja, Nigeria courtroom on July 16th in a wheelchair for his last hearing.
- Binance excutive Tigran Gambaryan is being denied adequate access to his lawyers, his family has alleged.
- Gambaryan's next court hearing is currently scheduled for October 11th.
Tigran Gambaryan, the U.S. Binance employee held in Nigeria, is being "denied adequate access to his legal team and his health is deteriorating rapidly," his family said in an emailed statement to CoinDesk on Monday.
Gambaryan was brought by wheelchair to an Abuja, Nigeria courtroom for a hearing on July 16th. The court then went on holiday, with the next hearing set for Oct. 11th. His legal team has not been allowed to visit him in Kuje prison since July 26 and he is now bedridden, according to the email.
"Tigran's lawyers have filed a request for his case to be heard over the recess period," a spokesperson told CoinDesk in an email.
Binance, Nigeria's Securities and Exchange Commission and Nigeria's Financial Crimes Commission did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The family also said the "prison continues to hold" the executive's medical records despite a court order for officials at the prison to release them.
"The herniated disc in Tigran’s back requires highly specialized and risky surgery. He has had so many throat infections as well as pneumonia at Kuje, that he now also requires a further surgery to remove his tonsils. As he is mostly bedridden, he is now having to take blood thinners to avoid blood clots," the family said.
The case has prompted members of the U.S. Congress to ask President Joe Biden's administration to help bring him back to the U.S. The former Internal Revenue Service agent and Binance’s current head of financial crime compliance, has been detained since voluntarily traveling to Nigeria in February. He was charged with money laundering and pleaded not guilty. Earlier tax charges were dropped in June.
Disclosure
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.