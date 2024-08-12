Binance Says Venezuela Platform Is Being Hit by Access Restrictions

Turbulence in Venezuela deepened after the National Electoral Council proclaimed Maduro the winner of the July 28 presidential election. With 80% of the votes counted, Maduro won 51.2% against Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia's 44.2%, the council said. It didn't present official tallies. The opposition denounced the figures as fraudulent and said its own reckoning showed Gonzalez Urrutia the winner with 67% of the votes to Maduro's 30% after 83% of the votes had been counted.