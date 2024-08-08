FTX, Alameda Ordered to Pay $12.7B to Creditors by U.S. Judge
The order doesn't include civil penalties but bans FTX and its sister concern, Alameda, formerly a heavyweight crypto market maker, from trading digital assets and acting as intermediaries in the market.
Defunct crypto exchange FTX and trading firm Alameda Research will pay $12.7 billion to creditors as a New York judge officially approved a consent order on Wednesday, ending a 20-month-long lawsuit from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
United States District Judge Peter Castel passed the approval on August 7, a filing shows. It did not seek a civil monetary penalty.
FTX filed for bankruptcy in late 2022 destroying billions of dollars in investor wealth. Subsequently, the CFTC filed a lawsuit against FTX and Alameda, claiming both committed fraud and misrepresentations by publicizing FTX as the digital commodity asset platform.
Sam Bankman-Fried, who founded both companies, was sentenced to 25 years in prison and ordered to forfeit $11 billion in March. He was earlier convicted of seven counts of fraud, conspiracy, and money laundering.
