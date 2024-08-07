Ethereum Entities Largely Complied With Tornado Cash Sanctions, NY Fed Paper Says

The New York Fed published a paper on Wednesday evaluating the effect the Office of Foreign Asset Control's blacklisting of Tornado Cash had on its usage. Mixers are designed to support privacy by obfuscating the origin and destination of transactions, but law enforcement entities like OFAC have targeted several of them due to their use by illicit actors, including North Korea. The U.S. Treasury Department banned all U.S. persons from engaging with it in August 2022.